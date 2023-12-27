Cotton Futures Extending Gains

AM prices are another 18 to 37 points higher, though the March contract is 60 points off the overnight high. The Tuesday cotton session finished with double digit gains across the front months. The March contract printed just under a penny range, and closed 45 points off the high.

The Cotlook A Index for 12/22 was 10 points lower at 89.40 cents/lb. The AWP for the week is 63.80, down from 65.67 cents the previous week. It will be in effect until Thursday evening. The ICE certified stocks for 12/19 were 5,141 bales.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 80.05, up 29 points, currently up 11 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 80.97, up 33 points, currently up 15 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 81.6, up 53 points, currently up 14 points

