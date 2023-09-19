Cotton Futures Extend the Gain on Tuesday

Front month cotton prices closed 27 to 52 points in the black on Tuesday. Dec printed a 163 point range on the day.

USDA’s NASS reported 45% of cotton bolls have yet to open as of 9/17. That is 3 ppts ahead of average. The report had harvest advancing 1% point during the week to 9% complete. That compares to 10% on average, though TX was 20% harvested compared to 18% on average. Cotton conditions were 4 points lower on the Brugler500 to 271. At the state level, NASS showed AZ and LA worsened by double digits, while VA improved by double digits.

The Cotlook A Index for 9/18 was down by 155 points to 96.95 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton was lowered 1.6 cents to 71.95 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks from 9/18 were 7,729 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 87.52, up 52 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 88.26, up 37 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 88.68, up 27 points

