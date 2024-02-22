News & Insights

Cotton Futures Closed Higher on Thursday

February 22, 2024 — 07:59 pm EST

The front month cotton market rallied by 160 points in March, ending just 35 points under the session high. That has March back to a 33 point gain for the week. New crop cotton held 6 to 21 points higher for the close. 

 

The Cotlook A Index was 230 points weaker to 99.30 cents/lb. The updated AWP was listed at 73.44, another 340 points higher for the week. ICE certified stocks were 997 bales as of 2/21. 

 

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 94.2, up 160 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 94.46, up 123 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  closed at 93.62, up 77 points

