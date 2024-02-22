Cotton Futures Closed Higher on Thursday

The front month cotton market rallied by 160 points in March, ending just 35 points under the session high. That has March back to a 33 point gain for the week. New crop cotton held 6 to 21 points higher for the close.

The Cotlook A Index was 230 points weaker to 99.30 cents/lb. The updated AWP was listed at 73.44, another 340 points higher for the week. ICE certified stocks were 997 bales as of 2/21.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 94.2, up 160 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 94.46, up 123 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 93.62, up 77 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

