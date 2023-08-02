Cotton Fractionally Higher

Corn is working with fractional to 1 3/4 cents stronger in Wednesday morning futures activity. Corn ended Tuesday with a 6th consecutive red candle – a net 61c drop over the period for the December contract. Futures settled near their lows with 2 1/2 to 7 cent losses on the day. Preliminary open interest showed net new selling, rising 11,377 contracts.

USDA’s NASS reported 441.48 mbu of corn was used for ethanol production in June. That was a 0.6% increase from last month and slightly above the trade average guess but was down 0.6% from June ’22. USDA’s running total for the year reached 4.278 mbu, or 81.9% of the WASDE forecast. The 5-year average pace would be 82.8% of the full year total with 2 months left.

Barchart raised their cmdtyView Corn Yield estimate by 4/10ths to 178.4 bpa. That lifted their 2023 US corn production forecast by 33 mbu to 15.026 billion.

USDA’s ag attaché increased projected 23-24 Argentina corn plantings 250,000 hectares, boosting the unofficial production estimate to 55 MMT. Projected exports are down 500,000 MT to 40 MMT.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.97, down 7 cents, currently up 1 cent

Nearby Cash was $5.37 3/8, down 7 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $5.07 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently up 2 cents

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.19 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

