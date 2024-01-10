Cotton Flips Lower for the Week on Wednesday

The midweek contract faded 26 to 55 points for the close. That left March 26 points off the low for the day, but at a net 1 point loss for the week’s move.

Monthly cotton shipments were shown at 557,636 bales for November. That compared to 390k bales in October and 756k during Nov ’22. The season’s total shipment reached 2.64 million bales via the Census data. That compares to 3.3m last year and is 21.6% of the WASDE full year forecast through the first 5 months.

The Cotlook A Index was 25 points stronger on 1/9 to 90.65 cents/lb. The Seam had 4,046 bales sold online for an average gross price of 72.15 cents/lb for 1/8. The AWP was up by another 80 points to 64.96 cents/lb.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 80.18, down 55 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 81.33, down 47 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 82.13, down 44 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.