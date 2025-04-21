Cotton Flipping Back to Weakness at Midday

Cotton futures are trading with 64 to 77 cent losses so far on Monday. Crude oil futures are back down $1.73/barrel, with the US dollar index collapsing $0.949 to $98.180.

CFTC Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds adding back 13,273 contracts to their net short position as of April 15 to 42,418 contracts.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed a total of 201,990 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on April 10. That took the total export commitment figure to 10.755 million RB, which is 106% of the USDA export forecast and above the 103% average pace.

The Seam reported 5,685 cash bales sold online on 4/17, at an average price of 62.50 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 35 points on Friday at 77.60 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 17 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 33 points last Thursday to 53.43 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton is at 65.59, down 73 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.36, down 77 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.8, down 64 points

