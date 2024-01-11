Cotton Firms Back Up into Export Sales Data

Thursday trading has cotton prices back in the red with 63 to 82 point gains so far leading in to the weekly FAS data. The midweek contract faded 26 to 55 points for the close. That left March 26 points off the low for the day, but at a net 1 point loss for the week’s move.

The Cotlook A Index was 25 points stronger on 1/9 to 90.65 cents/lb. The Seam had 4,046 bales sold online for an average gross price of 72.15 cents/lb for 1/8. The AWP was up by another 80 points to 64.96 cents/lb.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 80.18, down 55 points, currently up 78 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 81.33, down 47 points, currently up 72 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 82.13, down 44 points, currently up 63 points

