Cotton Firming at Midday, Still Red

Cotton is following the midweek recovery with similar action through Thursday. Futures are up 170 points from their session lows, but are still working 5 to 32 points in the red.

Weekly cotton bookings were 71,311 RBs according to the Export Sales data release. That was up from 43k last week but was 16% below the same week last year. Guatemala and China were the top buyers for the week, each over 20k RBs. The week’s export was 110k RBs for a season total 1.716 million. That trails last year’s 2.37m export pace.

The Cotlook A Index was steady at 95.25 cents/lb on 10/13. USDA’s AWP for cotton is 71.06 through Thursday. Certified stocks were 53,400 bales on 10/16, up by 3k.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 84.18, down 6 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 86.09, down 16 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 87.23, down 18 points

