Cotton Finished Wednesday Red

Most of the midweek cotton session’s range was in the black, but futures faded more than a penny from the daily highs to close 5 to 25 points weaker.

The Cotlook A Index weakened by 75 points to 89.45 for 12/19. The AWP for the week is 65.67 cents, and will be updated tomorrow after the close. The ICE certified stocks for 12/19 were 5,141 bales.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 79.21, down 25 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 80.06, down 21 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 80.56, down 23 points

