Cotton Feeling Weakness on Tuesday Morning

Cotton futures are trading 79 to 108 points lower in early Tuesday action. They were mixed on Monday, with front months down 16 to 95 points and back months up 3 to 33 points. Outside markets could be providing support but are being ignored, with crude oil up $1.61/barrel and the dollar index down 43 points. There was chatter that Brazil may see some shift to increased cotton acreage due to the dryness in parts of Mato Grosso.

USDA’s Crop Progress report indicated the US cotton harvest at 77% complete by Sunday. That was a 10% move on the week and is ahead of the 71% average pace for this week.

The Seam tallied 4,445 cash bales traded on November 17 at an average price of 76.65 cents/lb, 30 points higher vs. the previous day.

The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on November 17 at 90.90 cents/lb. The AWP for this week is 64.23 cents/lb and will be adjusted by FSA later this week. ICE certified stocks for 11/17 were 86,868 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 77.97, down 95 points, currently down 107 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 81.25, down 26 points, currently down 104 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 81.96, down 23 points, currently down 99 points

