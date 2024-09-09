Cotton Feeling Weaker at Midday

Cotton prices are showing 27 to 35 point lower trade on Monday. The dollar index is up 332 points so far on the day, with crude oil futures back up $1.21/barrel to add pressure.

Export commitments for shipped and unshipped 2024/25 cotton sales are now at 4.648 million RB, down 12% from last year. That is 41% of the USDA export forecast and behind the 52% average pace.

The large money manager spec funds in cotton futures and options trimmed their net short by 2,643 contracts to 42,665 contracts by Tuesday September 3.

ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on September 6, leaving 265 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back down 35 points on September 6 at 80.80 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 29 points from the week prior on Thursday to 57.27 cents/lb.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 67.6, down 28 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 69.38, down 31 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 70.73, down 29 points

