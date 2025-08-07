Stocks

Cotton Feel Pressure on Wednesday

August 07, 2025 — 04:38 am EDT

Cotton futures were up 11 points in the October contracts on Wednesday, with other contracts down 23 to 27 points. The US dollar index was back down $0.561 to $98.020, as crude oil futures were another $0.73/barrel lower.

Following threats of increased tariffs if India doesn’t stop purchasing Russian oil, President Trump is set to raise tariffs by 25% to 50% on India starting on August 27 if they continue to import Russian oil.

The Seam reported cash online sales of just 10 bales at an average price of 59.15 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points at 77.75 cents on August 4. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/5, with the certified stocks level at 21,617 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 43 points on last week at 54.52 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.

Oct 25 Cotton  closed at 65.7, up 11 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 66.84, down 27 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 68.19, down 23 points

