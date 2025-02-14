Cotton Falls Weaker on Thursday

Cotton futures posted Thursday losses of 59 to 64 points across the nearbys at the close. Crude oil futures were 4 cents/barrel higher on the day, with the US dollar index $0.858 lower.

Export Sales data tallied a total of 244,673 RB of cotton sold for the week ending on February 6. That was up 29.52% from last week and 52.48% above the same point last year. The largest buyer was Bangladesh of 54,100 RB, with 51,600 MT to Vietnam. Shipments were tallied at 260,905 RB, which was the largest for the marketing year so far. Vietnam was the top destination of 91000 RB, with 57,500 RB to Pakistan.

This morning’s CONAB report showed the 2024/25 Brazilian cotton crop at 3.76 MMT (17.27 million bales), up 0.07 MMT (280,000 bales) from their previous projection.

The Cotlook A Index was up another 80 points on February 12 at 78.85 cents/lb. The Seam reported 13,562 bales of online sales on Wednesday at an average price of 66.13 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady again on 2/12 at 218 bales of certified stocks. The USDA raised their Adjusted World Price (AWP) by 81 points at 53.99 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 66.83, down 64 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 67.98, down 59 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 68.88, down 61 points

