Cotton Falls Triple Digits on Wednesday

February 20, 2025 — 03:10 am EST

Cotton price action was weaker on Wednesday, with losses of 102 to 127 points across the front months. The outside factors were mixed on the day, as crude oil futures were up 29 cents/barrel on the day. The US dollar index was $0.115 higher. 

The Seam reported 8,987 bales in online sales on February 18 at an average price of 61.82 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on Tuesday at 78.80 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were up 1,514 bales on 2/18 at 1,732 bales of certified stocks. The USDA raised their Adjusted World Price (AWP) by 81 points at 53.99 cents/lb last Thursday. It will be updated again on Thursday.

Mar 25 Cotton  closed at 66.24, down 127 points,

May 25 Cotton  closed at 67.68, down 114 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 68.67, down 102 points

