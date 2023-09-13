News & Insights

Cotton Falls Triple Digits on Wednesday

September 13, 2023

Written by Alan Brugler

Cotton futures settled the midweek trade with 71 to 182 point losses. The Dec contract now sits at a net weekly move of +126 points. 

The monthly WASDE update showed lower US planted and harvested acreage, but a stronger yield. Expected production was cut 860k bales to 13.13 million. Demand changes saw a 200k bale loss for exports at 12.3 million and a 100k bale tighter carryout of 3 million – the tightest since 2016/17. Global changes reflected a 550k bale increase for Brazilian output offset by a 500k bale loss for India. Global cotton stocks were shown at 89.96m bales, 1.6 million tighter from the prior estimate. 

The Seam had 3,185 bales sold during Monday for an average price of 77.33 cents. The Seam reported 1,564 bales sold online on 9/08 for an average gross price of 74.65 cents. The AWP for cotton is 73.55 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks were 2,652 bales on 9/8. 

 

Dec 23 Cotton  closed at 86.89, down 141 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 87.37, down 115 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 87.57, down 108 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

