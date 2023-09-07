News & Insights

Cotton falls to 2-week low on dollar rally, China demand concerns

September 07, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by Rahul Paswan and Sherin Elizabeth for Reuters ->

Sept 7 (Reuters) - ICE cotton futures dropped to its lowest in more than two weeks on Thursday, as the dollar extended its rally and as concerns persisted over demand from top consumer China.

* Cotton contracts for December CTZ3 fell 1.69 cents, or 1.9%, to 87.31 cents per lb by 12:36 p.m EDT (16:36 GMT), after earlier touching its lowest since Aug. 23 at 85.36 cents.

* The dollar hit a two-week high, making cotton more expensive for holders of other currencies. China's onshore yuan slid to a 16-year low versus the greenback, under pressure from a property slump, weak consumer spending and shrinking credit growth in the world's second-largest economy. USD/ * "(The) Chinese currency falling to a 16-year low versus the dollar is not helping things, so there is a lot of concern in Asia with the direction of the Chinese currency," said Jim Nunn, owner of Tennessee-based cotton brokerage Nunn Cotton.

* "We may see the Chinese come in and start buying again on dips. That might be one thing that will help the cotton market," Nunn added. * Also pressuring sentiment for cotton, equities fell as a drop in jobless claims added to concerns about sticky inflation.

