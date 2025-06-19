Stocks

Cotton Falls Lower on Wednesday

June 19, 2025 — 06:36 am EDT

Cotton futures were down 21 to 88 points across most contracts on Wednesday. Crude oil was up 25 cents to $75.09/barrel, as price action was a little quieter. The US dollar index was back down $0.061 to $98.455.

The markets will be closed on Thursday in observance of Juneteenth, with the government closed as well and reports pushed back a day. 

The Seam reported 2,244 bales sold in Tuesday’s online sale at an average price of 63.39 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 60 points on 6/17 at 78.75. ICE cotton stocks up 120 bales via new certifications on June 17, with a certified stocks level of 62,332 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 26 points last Thursday at 54.02 cents/lb. 

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 64.84, down 21 points,

Oct 25 Cotton  closed at 66.11, down 2 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 66.67, down 88 points

