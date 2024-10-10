Cotton Falls Lower on Tuesday

Cotton futures settled Tuesday with contracts down 41 to 126 points. The outside markets added some pressure, with the crude oil dropping $3.24/barrel and the US dollar index slightly lower.

August cotton export shipments totaled 684,962 bales, which was a 10-year low for the month. That was down 34.07% from last year and 11.49% below July.

The weekly Crop Progress report indicated that 26% of the US cotton crop was harvested, ahead of the 22% average. GA was slightly below average, with TX 4 percentage points ahead of normal. Cotton condition ratings were down 2% to 29% gd/ex, with the poor/very poor ratings down 2%, which helped to raise the Brugler500 index up 2 points to 283. By stats, TX was up 3 points, with GA down 6 points.

The Seam reported 2,100 bales of online sales on October 7 at an average price of 68.30 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Monday, leaving 265 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on October 7 at 84.85 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was trimmed by 25 points last week to 60.81 cents/lb and is good through this Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 72.27, down 126 points,

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 74.42, down 120 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 75.75, down 115 points

