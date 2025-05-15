Stocks

Cotton Falls Lower at Midweek

May 15, 2025 — 12:43 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures saw weakness of 45 to 80 points on Wednesday across most front months. Crude oil prices are trading with losses of $0.78/barrel. The US dollar index is back down $0.074 to $100.873.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 1,415 bales at an average price of 68.86 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on Tuesday at 78.25. ICE cotton stocks were up 5,860 bales on May 13 on new certifications, with a certified stocks level of 33,100 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 13 points last Thursday to 54.81 cents/lb. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 65.48, down 80 points,

Oct 25 Cotton  closed at 68.37, down 46 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 68.25, down 52 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.