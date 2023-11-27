Cotton Falls in Overnight Trade

Cotton futures are showing sharply lower action on Monday morning. The market was the shining spot for the ag bulls on Friday, as contracts were up 9 to 81 points on the day. First Notice day for December futures delivery was Friday, with 183 delivery notices overnight. Crude oil was down $1.92/barrel on the day but the US dollar down 53 points and gave support to the market.

Friday morning's Export Sales report showed 322,212 running bales of cotton sold during the week ending November 16th. That was a slight drop compared to the previous week. Export shipments were the slowest since November 2021 at 77,869 RB.

USDA’s Cotton Classing report showed 6.741 million bales classed as of November 23, adding 1.102 million bales on the week. During the same week in 2022, year to date classings was at 7.434 million bales.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on November 23 at 90.90 cents/lb after a drop on the 22nd. The AWP for this week is 65.23 cents/lb, up a penny from the week prior. The Seam had sales of 1,143 cash bales traded on November 22 at an average price of 71.09 cents/lb, back up 1.43 cents vs. the previous day.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 80.39, up 81 points, currently up 3 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 80.99, up 9 points, currently down 140 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 81.69, up 24 points, currently down 140 points

