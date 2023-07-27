Cotton Falls Enough to Flip Red for the Week

Front month cotton futures fell by more than 3 cents on Thursday, which was enough to leave the December contract at a net 10 point loss for the week’s move.

Export Sales data from the week that ended 7/20 had 18,665 RBs of net cancelations for old crop cotton, via cancelations for Turkey. Accumulated old crop commitments were still 13.959m RBs as of 7/20, 11% behind last year’s pace. USDA reported 80.5k RBs of new crop cotton sales for a forward book of 2.476 million.

The Seam reported 2,544 bales were sold online on 7/26 for an average gross price of 76.21 cents. The Cotlook A Index increased by 180 points to 97.20 cents/lb for 7/26. The AWP was raised 356 points to 69.74 cents/lb.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 84.38, down 355 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 84.57, down 335 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 84.55, down 301 points

