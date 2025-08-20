Cotton Falls Back on Tuesday

Cotton futures posted Tuesday losses of 14 to 25 points on the Tuesday session. The outside markets added some pressure, as US dollar index was up $0.118 on the day to $98.135 and crude oil futures were down $1.10.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed a total of 73% of the US cotton crop setting bolls by August 17, 7 points behind average. There was 13% of the crop with bolls opening vs. 16% on average. Conditions were back up 2% at 55% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index shooting 11 points higher to 349. Much of the improvement was noted in TX, up 21 points, as GA was down 5.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Seam reported 1,687 bales sold in the Monday online auction at an average price of 64.25 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points at 79.15 cents on August 18. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/18, with the certified stocks level at 17,017 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 66 points last week at 55.05 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 66.25, down 17 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.56, down 25 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 69.19, down 14 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.