Cotton Falling Weaker to Start Monday Trade

April 14, 2025 — 04:42 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton price action is point to weakness early on Monday, with losses of 56 to 77 points. Futures posted mixed action on Friday, with front month May down 58 points and other contracts up 1 to 23 points. May was still up 253 points last week. Crude oil futures were back up $1.44/barrel. The US dollar index is posting another round of weakness, with losses of $0.960 so far on the day to $99.645.

CFTC data from Friday afternoon showed spec funds in cotton futures and options cutting 10,943 contracts from their net short position as of April 8 to 55,691 contracts.

The Seam reported 1,207 cash bales sold on April 10 Thursday, at an average price of 56.56 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 100 points on Thursday at 78.55 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 4/10, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 212 points on Thursday to 53.10 cents/lb. 

May 25 Cotton  closed at 65.89, down 58 points, currently down 77 points

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 67.01, up 1 points, currently down 65 points

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 68.51, up 23 points currently 56 points

