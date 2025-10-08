Cotton Falling on Tuesday with Outside Pressure

Cotton futures are trading with losses so far on the Tuesday session, and contracts down 50 to 65 points. The US dollar index was back up $0.343 on Monday to $98.15, with crude oil back down 26 cents/barrel.

The Seam showed 633 bales sold at an average price of 60.70 cents/lb on October 6. The Cotlook A Index was back up 20 points on Monday to 76.65 cents. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 10/3, with the certified stocks level at 17,891 bales.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Cotton is at 62.7, down 16 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 64.55, down 59 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 66.45, down 64 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.