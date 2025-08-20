Stocks

Cotton Falling on Tuesday as Conditions Improve

August 20, 2025 — 03:44 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Cotton futures are showing midday losses of 33 to 44 points on Tuesday, with October up 2 points. The US dollar index is up $0.063 to $98.080, as crude oil futures were back down $0.80.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed a total of 97% of the US cotton crop squared by August 10, with 73% setting bolls, 7 points behind average. There was 13% of the crop with bolls opening vs. 16% on average. Conditions were back up 2% at 55% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index shooting 11 points higher to 349.

The Seam reported 1,687 bales sold in the Monday online auction at an average price of 64.25 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points at 79.15 cents on August 18. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/18, with the certified stocks level at 17,017 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 66 points last week at 55.05 cents/lb. 

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 66.44, up 2 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 67.37, down 44 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 69, down 33 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

