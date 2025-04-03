Stocks

Cotton Falling on Tariff News

April 03, 2025 — 02:45 pm EDT

Cotton are trading with limit losses in the front month May contracts, as others are down 244 to 297 points. Futures were weaker on Wednesday, with contracts closing down 40 to 47 points. Crude oil futures are back down 48 cents/barrel, as the US dollar index was $0.614 lower on the day, mostly coming following the tariff announcement. 

President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs came with reciprocal tariffs on Pakistan at 29%, Vietnam at 46%, and China at 34% (54% including the initial set of tariffs from earlier this year). Baseline tariffs of 10% were put on Turkey. They go into effect on April 9.

The Seam showed 21,595 bales in online sales on Tuesday at an average price of 63.75 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 5 points on April 1at 78.85 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 4/1, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 97 points in on Thursday afternoon report to 53.66 cents/lb. 

May 25 Cotton  closed at 67.8, down 45 points, currently down 300 points

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 68.71, down 47 points, currently down 282 points

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 70.39, down 42 points, currently down 297 points

