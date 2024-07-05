News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Falling Out of Holiday Break

July 05, 2024 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Cotton prices are down 60 to 77 points so far this morning as the market just opened at 7:00 am CDT. Futures closed with contracts down 9 to 65 points across the board on Wednesday, led by weaker front months. The outside factors were supportive but ignored, with crude oil up 83 cents/barrel, as the dollar index was down 387 points. 

Census Cotton exports in May totaled 1.01 million bales, which was a drop of 16.6% from last month, and 32.02% lower than the same month last year. 

ICE certified cotton stocks were down 426 bales on decerts, to 53,791 bales on July 2. The Cotlook A Index was back up 50 points on July 2 at 83.45 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) will be in effect through July 4, and updated next on July 5 at 8 AM EDT. 

Last week it was up 1.58 to 58.23 cents per pound.

Jul 24 Cotton  closed at 68.68, down 65 points, currently unch

Dec 24 Cotton  closed at 72.36, down 34 points, currently down 74 points

Mar 25 Cotton  closed at 74.05, down 34 points, currently down 71 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.