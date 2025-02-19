Cotton Falling at Midday

Cotton futures are trading through midday on Wednesday, with contracts down 79 to 111 points. The outside factors are mixed. Crude oil futures are up 37 cents/barrel on the day, with the US dollar index $0.270 higher.

The Cotlook A Index was steady on February 18 at 78.80 cents/lb. The Seam reported 8,987 bales of online sales on Tuesday at an average price of 61.82 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were up 1,514 bales on 2/18 at 1,732 bales of certified stocks. The USDA raised their Adjusted World Price (AWP) by 81 points at 53.99 cents/lb last Thursday afternoon. It will be updated again on Thursday.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 66.4, down 111 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 67.92, down 90 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 68.9, down 79 points

