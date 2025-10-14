Cotton Falling Lower on Tuesday

Cotton price action is fown 33 to 38 points on Tuesday morning. Futures were 16 to 35 points lower across most contracts on Monday, as pressure continues to show up. The US dollar index was back up $0.273 on the session to $99.005, with crude oil $0.63/barrel higher.

Friday’s online auction from The Seam showed 318 bales sold with an average price of 58.15 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 50 points on Friday at 76.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on October 10, with the certified stocks level at 16,471 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 63.59, down 25 points, currently down 36 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 65.26, down 34 points, currently down 33 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 66.56, down 33 points, currently down 38 points

