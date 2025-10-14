Cotton Falling Lower on Tuesday

Cotton price action is fown 33 to 38 points on Tuesday morning. Futures were 16 to 35 points lower across most contracts on Monday, as pressure continues to show up. The US dollar index was back up $0.273 on the session to $99.005, with crude oil $0.63/barrel higher.
Friday’s online auction from The Seam showed 318 bales sold with an average price of 58.15 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 50 points on Friday at 76.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on October 10, with the certified stocks level at 16,471 bales.
Dec 25 Cotton closed at 63.59, down 25 points, currently down 36 points
Mar 26 Cotton closed at 65.26, down 34 points, currently down 33 points
May 26 Cotton closed at 66.56, down 33 points, currently down 38 pointsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Grain Traders Are Shocked by Unexpected Deterioration in U.S.-China Relations. 5 Things to Watch for a Turnaround.
- Will Cotton Ever Rally?
- As China Shuns U.S. Ag Products, Make This 1 Trade Now
- Corn, Soybean Bulls Had One Foot in the Grave Last Week. What to Watch Next.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.