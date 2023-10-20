Cotton Falling into the Last Trade Day of the Week

Cotton prices are wrapping up the week with another triple digit loss so far this morning. The December cotton contract printed a nearly 2 cent range on the day, most of which was spent in the red. The contract finished the day 12 points under the session high for a net 3 point gain. The other nearbys stayed in the red for the close, but were also well off the lows for 7 to 32 point losses.

The daily classings data had 82,824 bales of upland cotton classed in the Thursday update. That set the season total at 1.772m bales.

Weekly cotton bookings were 71,311 RBs according to the Export Sales data release. That was up from 43k last week but was 16% below the same week last year. Guatemala and China were the top buyers for the week, each over 20k RBs. The week’s export was 110k RBs for a season total 1.716 million. That trails last year’s 2.37m export pace.

The Cotlook A Index was steady at 95.25 cents/lb on 10/13. USDA’s AWP for cotton is 71.06 through Thursday. Certified stocks were 53,400 bales on 10/16, up by 3k.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 84.27, up 3 points, currently down 147 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 86.18, down 7 points, currently down 151 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 87.28, down 13 points, currently down 158 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.