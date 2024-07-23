Cotton Falling on Improved Conditions

Cotton trade action down 83 to 102 points so far on Tuesday, as Monday’s USDA report showed improving conditions. Crude oil is adding to the pressure via the synthetic market, with $1.30 losses per barrel.

Monday afternoon’s Crop Progress report showed 81% of the US cotton crop squaring, 5% faster than the average squaring pace. NASS calculated that 42% of the crop was setting bolls, 8% above average. Condition ratings saw a boost this week, up 8% to 53% good/excellent, as the Brugler500 index rose 20 points to 339.

ICE cotton stocks were down 1,674 bales on July 19 from decertification, leaving 38,466 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 115 points on July 22 at 81.05 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was raised 34 points to 56.42 cents/lb, last week and is in effect through next Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 69.61, down 101 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 71.5, down 101 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 73.01, down 89 points

