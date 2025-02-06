Cotton Falling Back on Wednesday Trade

Cotton futures are trading with losses of 62 to 76 points so far on Wednesday. The outside markets are mixed factors, as crude oil futures are down $1.58/barrel. The US dollar index is down 0.478 on the day.

December cotton exports totaled 843,230 bales according to Census data. That was down 23.91% from last year but up 28.02% from November.

The Seam reported 8,781 bales of online sales on February 4 at an average price of 59.39 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, at 218 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on 2/4 at 77.05 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 31 points last week at 54.02 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday afternoon.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 66.18, down 76 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 67.35, down 70 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 68.48, down 62 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.