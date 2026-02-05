Cotton Falling Back on Thursday Morning

Cotton prices are down 15 to 30 points on Thursday AM trade. Futures slipped into the Wednesday close, as contracts were down 7 to 12 points in the front months. Crude oil futures were up $1.26 per barrel on the day at $64.47. The US dollar index was up $0.214 to $97.515.

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 55.62 cents/lb on 8,680 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 45 points on February 3 at 73.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2,247 on 2/3 with the certified stocks level at 36,515 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb last week.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 62.24, down 7 points, currently down 28 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 63.99, down 12 points, currently down 30 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 65.72, down 8 points, currently down 19 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.