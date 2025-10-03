Cotton Falling Back Again Early on Friday

Cotton price action is down 10 to 17 points on Friday morning. Futures closed the Thursday session with contracts falling back 42 to 50 points amid outside pressure. The US dollar index was up $0.214 on the day to $97.595, with crude oil falling $1.10/barrel.

Wednesday’s online auction from The Seam showed 2,158 sales at an average price of 62.98 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on October 1 to 77.15 cents. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 10/1, with the certified stocks level at 17,891 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was not reported on Thursday due to the government shutdown.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 62.65, down 50 points, currently unch

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 65.09, down 50 points, currently down 14 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 67.04, down 42 points, currently down 17 points

