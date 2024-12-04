Cotton Fails to Hold Gains on Wednesday

Cotton futures ended the Wednesday session with contracts down 2 to 5 points across the nearbys at the close. The outside markets ended as pressure factors, with the US dollar index coming back to close steady and crude oil back down $1.23/barrel lower after creeping back above $70 overnight.

The Seam reported 3,500 bales of online sales on December 3 at an average price of 63.27 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Monday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 50 points on 12/3 at 81.75 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 162 points last week to 57.53 cents/lb. It will be updated tomorrow afternoon.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 71.25, down 2 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 72.5, down 5 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 73.43, down 4 points

