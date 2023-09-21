Cotton Fading through Thursday

Cotton futures are trading 51 to 81 points in the red as the ag market dives on Thursday – following the FOMC meeting yesterday. Dollar Index is off its high from gapping higher at the open, but is still 0.2% higher for the session so far.

USDA’s Export Sales data had 105,767 RBs of cotton sold during the week that ended 9/14. That was 3x higher than the same week last year, led by sales to Vietnam. China, Mexico, and Bangladesh also booked over 10k RBs for the week. The week’s export was marked at 150.7k RBs, for a season total of 1.19m RBs.

The Cotlook A Index increased by 50 points to 98.05 cents on 9/20. The AWP for cotton will be updated from 71.95 cents/lb after the close. ICE Certified Stocks from 9/18 were 7,729 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 86.08, down 78 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 86.93, down 68 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 87.64, down 49 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

