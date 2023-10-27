Cotton Fading through the Friday Market

Midday cotton futures are 7 to 43 points weaker through Friday’s midday. December contracts have seen a 161 point range on the session.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 186k RBs of cotton was booked during the week that ended 10/19. Cotton exports were a 43-week low of only 98k RBs. The MYTD total trails last season by 30% with 1.8m RBs shipped.

The Cotlook A Index was back up by 75 points to 94.35 cents/lb. The updated AWP for cotton was 110 points lower for the week to 68.72 cents/lb. The ICE certified stocks for 10/25 was 70,706 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 84.24, down 35 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 86.04, down 8 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 86.88, down 2 points

