Cotton Fading through Midweek

Front month cotton prices are down triple digits in old crop and down by 17 to 41 in the new crop contracts.

USDA’s Ag Attache raised Brazil’s cotton production by 340k bales to 14.9 million, but cut carryout by 200k to 11 million. On net ending stocks were raised to 6.2m bales. The initial outlook for 24/25 cotton has area increasing to 1.87m HA and production up to 15.35 million.

NOAA’s updated 7-day QPF has rainfall in E. TX and N. LA amounting to as much as 1 3/4”. Northern MS/GA/AL will also get up to an inch over the week.

The Cotlook A Index was back down by 235 points to 95.60 cents/lb on 3/28. The AWP was 162 points weaker to 70.88 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 14k bales higher to 81,664 bales for 4/1.

May 24 Cotton is at 90.81, down 195 points, currently up 27 points

Jul 24 Cotton is at 91.71, down 160 points, currently up 27 points

Dec 24 Cotton is at 84.3, down 5 points, currently up 3 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.