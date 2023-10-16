News & Insights

Cotton Fading through Midday

October 16, 2023

Futures tried to stage a rally early in the day session of Monday, but midday pressure has the board backing off. Current quotes are 39 to 69 points in the red, though Dec is working mid-range at 81 points off the session’s low and 82 points under the high. 

The week’s classings were 337,228 bales for a season total of 1.364m bales. Last year’s pace was 1.69m bales as of 10/14. 

The Cotlook A Index was steady at 95.25 cents/lb on 10/13. The weekly Cotton Market Review showed 4,380 bales were sold at spot this week for an average price of 81.22 cents. YTD sales were listed at 101k bales, from 31k last season. USDA lowered the AWP for cotton by 130 points to 71.06. 

 

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 85.26, down 80 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 87.17, down 60 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 88.38, down 50 points

