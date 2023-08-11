Cotton Fading so far on Friday

Front month cotton prices are currently down 25 to 56 points in Friday AM trading. Cotton finished trading on Thursday with 43 to 118 point gains. The December contract saw a 158 point range on the day, but closed 51 points under the high.

The weekly Export Sales report had 277k RBs of cotton sold as the new MY begins. Exports for the week were 325k RBs, split nearly 50/50 for 22/23 and 23/24 tracking. USDA rolled 2.152 million bales of upland (plus 31,400 RB of pima) that were unshipped from the completed 2022/23 to the 2023/23 marketing year.

The Cotlook A Index was shown at 95.90 cents for 8/9, down by 15 points. The updated AWP for cotton is 70.25 cents/lb, from 70.19c last week. ICE Certified Stocks for 8/9 were 380 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 86.15, up 80 points, currently down 28 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 86.15, up 73 points, currently down 25 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 86.24, up 69 points currently down 41 points

