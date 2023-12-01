Cotton Fading into Weekend

Nearby cotton quotes show Friday’s midday with 24 to 37 point losses so far. March cotton ended the month of November with a 345 point loss to follow October’s 441 point loss.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 217,662 RBs of cotton was booked during the week that ended 11/23. That was a 5-wk low, with Vietnam listed as the top buyer. USDA had 88,846 RBs shipped during the week, for a season total of 2.32 million RBs. Total cotton commitments reached 7.8 million RBs, compared to 8.7m at the same time last year.

The Cotlook A Index for 11/29 was 25 points stronger to 89.70 cents. The Seam reported another 5k bales were sold on 11/29, with a 74.96 cent/lb average price. The AWP was 105 points stronger to 64.18 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks stand at 87,769 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 79.48, up 8 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 79.88, down 18 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 80.56, down 14 points

