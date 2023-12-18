Cotton Fading into Monday

Front month cotton futures are trading 15 to 45 points in the red to start the new week. March cotton futures printed a 167 point range on Friday, and closed just 10 points off the daily low. That left the board 47 to 91 points in the red for the day, and March with a net weekly loss of 151 points.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data showed managed money firms were covering shorts during the week that ended 12/12. That extended their net long by 6,780 contracts to 9,009. Commercial cotton hedgers were 6,487 contracts more net short for the week, now listed at 47,691 contracts.

USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review showed the 94,932 cash bales sold during the week averaged 77.27 cents/lb. The Cotlook A index for 12/14 was 20 points stronger at 91.30 cents/lb. The AWP for the week was raised 204 points to 65.67 cents and is in effect through Thursday.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 79.93, down 88 points, currently down 26 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 80.69, down 80 points currently down 14 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 81.17, down 77 points, currently down 18 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.