Cotton Fading into Midweek

Cotton is trading weaker so far with 10 to 55 point redness so far. The nearby cotton market ended Tuesday just ~10 points off the day’s high on triple digit gains of 163 to 191 points. December closed above the 87 c/lb mark for the first time since August 2022. September US dollar futures were the strongest since July 11 yesterday, before reversing and closing lower on the day. Crude oil had an inside day down after hitting the highest price for the contract since April.

The 7-day rainfall accumulation forecast has almost zero rainfall for TX and OK. The soil moisture change forecast has nearly the entire US drying down for the week, although that is not particularly unusual for the last week of July and temps that are getting close to typical summertime max readings.

The Cotlook A Index was 30 points stronger to 94.65 cents/lb on 7/24. The AWP for the week is 66.18 cents.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 87.07, up 191 points, currently down 16 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 86.99, up 184 points, currently down 14 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 86.73, up 163 points, currently down 18 points

