Cotton Fading Into Friday

Cotton futures are another 3 to 56 points lower to start Friday. Old crop cotton futures continue to retreat as we approach May options expiration. The old crop cotton prices were 147 to 184 points weaker for the Thursday close, leaving May contracts just 4 points off the daily low. May cotton is now back to the 18-wk moving average and nearly 17 cents/lb off the contract highs. New crop futures ended with 37 to 58 point losses. Dec is 1.73 cents/lb off the Feb high.

Census data showed February cotton shipments were 1.54m bales, which was a 30% increase over January and was 12% over Feb ’23. China was the major destination for the month, with shipments 53.1% larger than a year ago. Vietnam was in second place. The accumulated program reached 6.46m bales through Feb, vs 6.34m last year.

USDA reported 85k RBs of cotton was sold for export during the week that ended 3/28. That was down 14% wk/wk but was up 4% from the 4-wk average. FAS data had new crop bookings at 23k RBs, led by sales to Honduras.

The Cotlook A Index was back down by 235 points to 95.60 cents/lb on 3/28. The AWP weakened by another 140 points to 69.48 ICE certified stocks were 14k bales higher to 81,664 bales for 4/1.

May 24 Cotton closed at 87.14, down 184 points, currently down 26 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 88.57, down 161 points, currently down 4 points

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 83.52, down 58 points, currently down 47 points

