Cotton Fading into a Turnaround Tuesday

Front month cotton futures are fading into the Tuesday session with double digit losses. Cotton futures rallied another 1.1% on Monday, taking the front months to levels not seen since late October. New crop was also higher for the day, though gains were limited to 26 points. The March-Dec spread, at 4.35 cents going home, is also the widest since late October.

The Seam confirmed another 23.883 bales were sold on 1/19, to top the 22k on Thursday, for an average gross price of 75.84 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 15 points weaker on 1/19 to 91.95 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 1,949 bales as of 1/19. The AWP for cotton is 65.47 cents/lb through Thursday.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 84.83, up 88 points, currently down 55 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 85.86, up 97 points, currently down 44 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 86.26, up 94 points, currently down 38 points

