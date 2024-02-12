Cotton Fading from Recent Highs

Following the strong Friday session, cotton is backing off by 33 to 96 points across the front month contracts on Monday.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report showed managed money cotton traders dropped 6k existing shorts and added 11.6k new longs during the week that ended 2/6. That raised their net long to 46,344 contracts. Commercial cotton hedgers added 17.5k short hedges for a 90,540 contract net short as of 2/6.

The Cotlook A Index for 2/9 was 97.40 cents/lb, up by another 55 points. The AWP is 70.04 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were only 999 bales as of 2/6.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 90.99, down 79 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 91.78, down 44 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 91.87, down 35 points

