Cotton Fading at Midday

September 22, 2023 — 12:56 pm EDT

After prices started Friday’s trade in the black, cotton is back down for midday. The front months are currently down 44 to 56 points for the day with December 148 points off the daily high. 

NOAA’s updated 7-day QPF has some moisture for the cotton fields. E. TX will see more than 1” as will W. MS. The heaviest rainfall from that system is in W. OK with accumulations near 3”. Separately, the tropical storm along the East Coast has rain for NC. Alabama, GA, TN, and most of SC will stay drier with rainfall topping out near 1”. 

USDA’s Export Sales data had 105,767 RBs of cotton sold during the week that ended 9/14. The export shipments totaled 150.7k RBs, for a season total of 1.19m RBs. 

The Cotlook A Index for 9/21 was 65 points lower to 97.4 cents/lb. The updated AWP for cotton was 72.29 cents, that was up 34 points from last week. ICE Certified Stocks from 9/18 were 7,729 bales.  

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 85.85, down 62 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 86.71, down 56 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 87.3, down 60 points

