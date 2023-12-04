Cotton Fades on Monday

Cotton dropped on the first trade day of the week to close 63 to 74 points in the red. March futures were less than 10 points off their daily low at the settle. The Dollar Index was higher on Monday.

The Cotlook A Index was 60 points stronger at 90.30 cents/lb for 12/1. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review showed 35,889 bales were sold with an average price of 75.04 cents/lb. The AWP was 105 points lower to 64.18 cents/lb. ICE decertified nearly 30k bales for a 58,324 certified stock as of 12/1.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 78.68, down 74 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 79.42, down 70 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 80.08, down 69 points

