Cotton Fades Lower on Tuesday

Cotton futures closed with losses of 45 to 55 points across most contracts on Tuesday. The US dollar index was back up 202 points on the day.

Census data pegged cotton exports at just 826,342 bales during June, excluding linters. That was the lowest since November of last year and a 10- year low for June.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed cotton conditions down 4% to 45% gd/ex. The Brugler500 index, taking into account all 5 NASS ratings was down 13 points to 314 and the lowest rating so far this year. Texas was a big reason for the drop, losing 24 points on the Brugler500 index, as GA was up 5 points.

ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on August 5, leaving 18,991 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on August 2 at 79.60 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was cut by 108 points last Thursday afternoon to 53.94 cents/lb, and is in effect through this Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 67.3, down 48 points,

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 68.95, down 47 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 70.17, down 50 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.