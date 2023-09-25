Cotton Faded from Overnight Gains

Cotton came out of the weekend with strength, enough to lead Dec 71 points in the black. Current quotes show a mixed board into the day trade with futures back to within 10 points of UNCH. Cotton started the Friday session with an attempted bounce but flipped back to red for the day. The additional 47 to 56 point losses on Friday left the front months net lower for the week. December was down 56 points on the day and 53 points for the week.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report showed managed money traders closed more longs than shorts during the week that ended 9/19. That reduced their net long by 245 contracts, on 4.2k less OI, to 46,709. The commercial hedgers added 9.3k new hedges on both sides, for little change to their 95.4k contract net short.

The Cotton Ginnings report had 687,200 bales ginned through September. That is 1% behind last year’s pace, though the reporting term was 9% ahead of last year.

USDA had 102,824 bales classed during the week, with LA and TX reporting. The season’s total reached 750,911 bales – compared to 804,788 bales at this point last year.

USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review had 5,552 bales sold at spot this week for an average 81.88 cents. The Cotlook A Index for 9/21 was 65 points lower to 97.4 cents/lb. The updated AWP for cotton was 72.29 cents, that was up 34 points from last week. ICE Certified Stocks were 26,409 bales on 9/21.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 85.91, down 56 points, currently up 9 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 86.75, down 52 points, currently up 8 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 87.36, down 54 points, currently down 8 points

